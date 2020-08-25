Pakistan Overview of Food Security and Nutrition: Improving Access to Food - 2019

FOREWORD

This report is the combined effort of four UN agencies and the Government of Pakistan coming together to present the overall picture of where Pakistan stands in the efforts to eliminate hunger and malnutrition. It is the first me a country level report has been attempted for Pakistan backed by the methodology of the UN's global series on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World. FAO, WFP, WHO, UNICEF, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform (MPDR) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MNHSRC) have collaborated to produce it with the cooperation of provincial governments and many other stakeholders. Regular monitoring of Pakistan's food security and nutrition situation can support good policy and programme design. This report is one piece of a holistic food security and nutrition information system for the country. The intention is to support a well-informed, action-oriented dialogue about food security and nutrition, relevant to decision-makers with responsibility for the health and wellbeing of Pakistan's rapidly growing population. As a joint publication, it is a consensus of the information and understanding we have in 2019 of the problem, where and why it is most prevalent, what needs further analysis and what the most promising pathways are to its eventual eradication. This consensus is a stepping-stone to evidence-based formulation of positive solutions and concerted action to correct pervasive hunger and malnutrition and reach towards prosperity and sustainability. Pakistan is facing a major challenge of meeting food security and nutrition targets of SDG 2 by 2030. FAO estimates show that the Prevalence of Undernourishment (PoU) in Pakistan is 20.3 per cent, and the marginal reduction has been erased by population growth such that 40.0 million Pakistanis are not geng enough food.

The absolute number of hungry people in Pakistan is rising every year, driven by its status as the sixth most populous naon on earth and a populaon growth rate of 2.4 percent.