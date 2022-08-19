Pakistan: An overview of activities in 2021

MSF IN PAKISTAN

MSF began working in Pakistan in 1986 and today we have 1,791 national staff and 53 international staff working for us. In 2021, improving access to healthcare for women and children remained a key priority for MSF in Pakistan. MSF continued to respond to emergencies, for example the COVID-19 vaccination intervention in Sindh, and ran programmes on neglected diseases such as cutaneous leishmaniasis. In the last quarter of the year, MSF also inaugurated a medical site to diagnose and treat people with drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB).

In Pakistan, MSF had a large-scale response to the 2005 earthquake, the floods of 2010 and 2016, the measles and dengue fever outbreaks in 2010 and 2013, including to the floods in Dadu in 2020 and now the COVID-19 vaccination intervention in 2021. Our activities have benefitted vulnerable communities struck by emergencies. MSF in Pakistan continues to work closely with the authorities to be prepared at all times to respond to emergencies in the event of natural disasters, conflict or the outbreak of diseases.