Pakistan- Operational Update (January - June 2021)

As of 30 June 2021, a total of 210,812 individuals have been processed through the Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE).

In 2021, Pakistan ranked as the world's third largest refugee-hosting country. International humanitarian support remains key to facilitate Government efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees.

Between January and June, 566 refugees received COVID-19 vaccination. UNHCR supported the Government of Balochistan with the provision of 5 fully equipped ambulances and PPEs.