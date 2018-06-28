28 Jun 2018

Pakistan: National Monsoon Contingency Response Directive-2018

from Government of Pakistan
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original
Download PDF (27.98 MB)

  1. Pakistan experiences Monsoon annually from June to September with varying intensity of rainfall. Floods being the most recurrent phenomena are potent hazard to become a disaster posing myriad challenges to disaster management system of the Country. The risks of flood hazards, therefore, merit adoption of a comprehensive and pro-active strategy at all tiers of response for dealing effectively with all associated challenges.

  2. NDMA being the lead agency at Federal level to deal with whole spectrum of disaster management activities is mandated under clause 9(a) and 9(d) of NDM Act 201 O To act as implementing, coordinating and monitoring body for disaster management” and “To laydown guidelines for preparing disaster management plans by different ministries, departments and Provincial authorities”. Hence, National Monsoon Contingency Response Directive is prepared by NDMA every year based on the comprehensive consultative process keeping in view analysis of Monsoon Weather Forecast, capabilities and limitations of national response mechanism with a view to lay down explicit response guidelines for all tiers of disaster management authorities/ relevant stakeholders to mount an effective and synergic response to the crises resulting from monsoon.

