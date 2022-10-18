Pakistan: Multi-sectoral Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) - Flood 2022 and Mirpurkhas

Background:

Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation is an indigenous and local civil society organization serving as a part of Multi-sectoral Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) with 4 team members (3 Women and 1 Men) along 2 support team members along a vehicle in 3 Union Councils (Soofan Shah, Mir Khuda Bux and Turk Ali Mari) of Taluka Dighri and Taluka Hussain Bux Mari district Mirpurkhas, Sindh province of Pakistan.

Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) Orientation Workshop:

Advocacy, Research, Trainings and Services (ARTS) Foundation Team consisting on four members attended one day Orientation Workshop with regard to Multi-sectoral Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) in flood affected districts of Sindh province, 8th September 2022 organized by Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) and National Humanitarian Network (NHN) and facilitated by United Nation’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Overall Humanitarian Situation:

The recent monsoon in Pakistan has affected more than 33 million people. Pakistan especially Sindh recorded highest rainfall during the monsoon season of 2022. People living in rural villages are displaced, their agriculture is stranded, they lost their livelihoods and living under open sky now days and surrounded by enormous flood water. Some 480 deaths and 1101 injuries are also reported. Not only the rural areas affected badly but also urban flooding hit hard and made the lives of inhabitants so miserable.