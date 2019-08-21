21 Aug 2019

Pakistan - Mudflow and landslide (PMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern Pakistan over the last week, triggering floods, landslides and mud-flows.
  • Media report 12 deaths, 7 in Hajira village (Poonch District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Territory) following a landslide and mudflow and 5 more across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region after several landslides.
  • Over the next 24 hours light to moderate rainfall is expected over northern regions.
  • According to official government figures, 221 people have died as a result of flooding this year.

