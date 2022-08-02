Pakistan Monsoon Rains/Floods 2022 Emergency Response Plan (Implementation Period: July 2022 - June 2023)

1. Background

Pakistan is among the 10 countries whose population is acutely exposed to natural disasters largely because of poor governance, corruption, weak infrastructure and an inability to effectively implement policies to reduce risk, a new global assessment shows. According to data compiled by Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk management company, Pakistan ranks at seven with around 136 million (70% of its population) people exposed to natural hazards.

Pakistan is situated within a hazard-prone region and is exposed to a variety of natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides and droughts. Rapid population growth, uncontrolled development and unmanaged expansion of infrastructure are the most common factors that result in more people being vulnerable to natural hazards than ever before.

Monsoon season in Pakistan results into variable intensity of rainfall from June to September every year. Floods i.e. flash floods, riverine floods and urban floods are the most recurrent phenomenon coupled with other potent hazards like Cloudburst, Landslides and GLOFs (Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods) can turn into a disaster posing numerous challenges to disaster management system of the Country. Whereas, less rainfall in certain parts of the Country results into drought like situation. Keeping in view, the current situation in districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh along with on-going Monsoon Season merits adoption a comprehensive and proactive multi-sectoral strategy and response is required for dealing effectively with all associated challenges.

**Humanitarian Situation of Monsoon Rains: **

Pakistan has received 60% of total normal monsoon rainfall in just three weeks since the start of the monsoon season. Heavy rains have resulted in urban and flash floods, landslides, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) across Pakistan, particularly affecting Balochistan,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh Provinces. . As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report dated 28th July, 2022 current floods have resulted in 357 deaths (including 140 children, 158 men and 59 women) and some 408 people have been injured (including 208 Men, 122 women and 78 Children) since 1 July. Furthermore 23,792 houses has been damaged (including 19450 fully and 6042 partially damaged), moreover, 977 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 52 Bridges are collapsed, 08 shops has been destructed and 1787 animals has died.

Current Monsoon rains/floods have badly affected Baluchistan and Sindh districts, PDMA Balochistan reported 106 Deaths (including 42 man, 30 women and 34 Children) and 62 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 16698 houses has been damaged (including 15566 fully and 2832 partially damaged), moreover, 580 KM roads infrastructures has vanished and 11 Bridges are collapsed. As per PDMA Sind reported 90 Deaths (including 39 man, 5 women and 46 Children) and 51 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 3,953 houses has been damaged (including 1,417 fully and 2536 partially damaged), moreover, 388.5 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 03 shops has destructed and 03 Bridges are collapsed.

According to initial assessments in Balochistan, at least 150,000 people require humanitarian assistance and while 30,000 people have been severely affected, and 400 families have been displaced. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority [PDMA] had declared 18 out of 26 districts as calamity-hit areas in Balochistan. As per PDMA Baluchistan 105 persons has died, 62 has injured, 6068 houses has damaged, 197,930 acres cultivated land damaged, 712 animals has died, 556 KM roads infrastructures destroyed and 9 bridges has destructed.

According to initial assessments in Sind, 81 person has died and 75 got injured While The Provincial Government of Sindh has declared ‘Rain Emergency’ on dated July 02, 2022 through the notification vide letter no: SOA/CMS/Misc: 39 (R. E. Cell) 2022 in whole provinces. As per the PDMA situation report on 25th July 2022 1458 Houses has completed damaged, 215 has partially damaged, 75 large Ruminant has died and 42 KM roads has been damaged. The District of Badin is badly affected by the recent moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the month of July 2022, where mostly rural and around 70% of urban and semi-urban areas have been inundated with the stagnant water. In rural areas, almost 70% of crops in the district are badly affected and damaged due to heavy rains. The main crops cultivated in the fields are Tomato, Chili, Cotton, Rice and Sugarcane. The affected communities are also facing problems related to access to facilities such as health and water supply due to stagnant water in streets of cities, towns and other Katcha ways. The stagnant water has also brought the increase of mosquito and other insects, which may cause the outbreak of malaria in the district, while intake of dirty water may cause the diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases.

As per the PDMA KPK till now in District Karak 05 persons died, 300 Houses fully damaged and 580 houses partially damaged, 105 shops damaged, 6.5 Kilometers roads collapsed, 700 Boundary walls damaged and 40 Livestock loss occurred at Takht-e-nasrati while in District Tank According to LEAs 571 houses damaged (128 fully and 443 partially) .

Sind & Balochistan are most affected Province where flash floods and rains badly affected the Districts Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Pashin, Sibi, Kech and Qilla Saifullah, Badin and Coastal Area of Karachi considering the intensity of flash floods.PDMA Punjab Has informed that River Chenab is at medium flood and rising. This can cause heavy flood in district faizabad.

Pakistan Metrological Department chief meteorologist Mr. Sardar Sarfaraz has informed that the rainy clouds along with thunderstorms are moving towards the east, while some parts of the clouds are still at the Arabian Sea, in the coming days more rains are expected at some places in Balochistan, KPK, AJK and Sindh.