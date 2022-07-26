Pakistan - Monsoon rains, update (PMD, NDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2022)

Monsoon rain continues to affect several provinces of Pakistan, causing floods, landslides, flash floods, and severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties, damage and increased humanitarian impact.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 13 July, 312 people have died across seven provinces, most of them in Balochistan (102 fatalities), almost 300 have been injured, and approximately 10,500 houses were damaged.

National authorities and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) are providing help across the affected provinces.