Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (PDMA, NDMA, media and humanitarian partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

Following monsoon rainfall, the number of casualties and damage is increasing, with swelling rivers damaging crops, houses and infrastructure.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 10 August; 68 people died, 21 have been injured and almost 300 houses have been destroyed or damaged.

Heavy rains in Balochistan have caused flooding with nine people reported dead, and more than a dozen people missing.

In Sindh, Taluka Johi in Dadu district is particularly affected, 50 villages are submerged. Difficulties have been reported in accessing clean drinking water and basic food supplies.

Some affected families moved to safe places such as schools or urban centres. The forced proximity of people in safe places as well as the movement of affected populations increases the risk of further spread of COVID-19.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has sent relief goods to the affected districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the current rains will continue until Sunday in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur. Rain is also expected in Ketch and Gwadar.