Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (NDMA, WFP, FloodList, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2020)
- Since the beginning of mid-June, monsoon rain continues to affect Pakistan, causing foods, flash floods and triggering landslides.
- According to the national authorities, at least 400 people have died (of which 136 in Sindh Province, 116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, and 104 in Punjab Province). More than 390 people have been injured and 23,629 persons have been displaced to relief camps in Sindh Province, as of 27 September. Damage was reported to 139,113 houses (partially damaged), 13 roads and 10 bridges, whilst 78,735 houses were fully destroyed.
- UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) reported on 23 September, that at least 300,000 people are estimated to be in need of food assistance across 9 districts affected by the flooding in Sindh Province.
- On 29-30 September, light rain is forecast over northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and drier weather conditions are expected over the rest of Pakistan.