Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (NDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)
Monsoon rains and associated flooding continue to affect Pakistan, resulting in at least 90 fatalities and injuring 40, according to national authorities. More than 1,080 houses, 5 bridges and 10 roads have been damaged or destroyed.
On 24-25 August, rescue operations in Karachi, and Dadu Districts (Sindh Province) saw the evacuation of 1,544 individuals, after flooding and landslides. Media report 3 people killed and hundreds of homes and streets inundated.
Additional rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most of Pakistan on 26-27 August.