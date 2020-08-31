Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2020)
- Monsoon rains and associated flooding continue to affect Pakistan, resulting in at least 163 fatalities, and more than 100 injured, as reported by national authorities on 30 August. More than 1,590 houses, nine bridges and 10 roads were damaged or destroyed.
- Over 20-29 August, heavy rain and urban flooding occurred in Karachi City (Sindh Province), leading to at least 27 fatalities and 13 injured. National authorities are carrying out rescue and relief activities, while food items have been distributed to the affected population.
- Heavy rain is forecast over most of Punjab, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK Regions on 31 August - 1 September.