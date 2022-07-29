Pakistan - Monsoon Rains - update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

Monsoon rain continues to affect several provinces of Pakistan, causing floods, landslides, flash floods, and severe weather-related incidents which have resulted in casualties, damage, and increased humanitarian impact.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 28 July, 357 people died across seven provinces, most of them in Balochistan (106 fatalities), more than 400 sustained injuries, and approximately 23,800 houses have been damaged.