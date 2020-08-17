Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2020)
- Monsoon rains continue to affect Pakistan, resulting in widespread flood, mudflows and landslides.
- According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 16 August, 85 people died (31 in Sindh Province), and 28 others were injured. More than 1,000 houses have been partially or fully damaged, as well as 10 roads and 4 bridges.
- On 14 August, a glacial lake outburst flood in Upper Chitral District (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Pakistan) damaged several houses, resulting in the evacuation of some. Flood relief and medical camps have been established in Upper Chitral.
- Rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-eastern Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.