29 Jul 2019

Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (NDMA, NWFC, FFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Heavy monsoon rains have caused extensive flooding and triggered landslides in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
  • According a government report, as of 28 July, 64 people have died (14 in Punjab, 10 in Balochistan, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 22 in AJK), more than 71 have been injured and at least 160 houses have been damaged. The road between Chitral City and Golden Valley is damaged, three bridges have been flooded and the water supply to Chitral has been interrupted.
  • Emergency assistance including tents, food items, blankets and sleeping bags have been provided by national authorities to assist those affected.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds will continue to affect eastern provinces.

