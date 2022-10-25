Pakistan - Monsoon rains, update (NDMA, NWFC, DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

The monsoon rains continue to affect Pakistan by causing floods, landslides, flash floods, and severe weather-related incidents, which have resulted in a humanitarian emergency.
Since mid-June, at least 1,730 people have died, of which 792 people died in Sindh Province (south-eastern Pakistan), 336 in Balochistan (south-western Pakistan), and 308 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-western Pakistan), according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Nearly 12,865 individuals have been injured across all Provinces of Pakistan and more than 33 Million people have been affected, of which 14.5 Million in Sindh, and 9.2 million in Balochistan. Widespread damage has been reported to over 2.2 million houses, more than 1.1 million livestock has been lost and more than 13,000 km of roads and 440 bridges have been affected.
In response to the devastating floods, the EU mobilised EUR 30 million channelled into humanitarian programmes. Additional assistance has been offered by the EU Member States through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism.
On 25-26 October, drier conditions are forecast over Pakistan, but cold temperatures are expected in northern Balochistan.