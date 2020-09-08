Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2020)

Monsoon rain continues to affect most of Pakistan, triggering landslides, floods and flash floods, which have resulted in an increasing number of fatalities and damage. As of 8 September, national authorities report 236 fatalities, of which 107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, and 84 in Sindh Province. At least 170 individuals have been injured. More than 2,670 houses were destroyed or damaged, as well as 13 roads and 10 bridges. On 6 September, a landslide occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to 2 fatalities. More than 10,000 people have been evacuated across Sindh, and other 2,333 persons were evacuated in Khushab District (Punjab Province). Rain is forecast over northern Pakistan on 8-9 September.