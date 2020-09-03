Pakistan - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2020)

Torrential rainfall continues to affect Pakistan, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to an increasing number of casualties and damage. Over 31 August - 1 September, at least 13 people died and 27 have been injured following flash floods and landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports 189 fatalities, 128 injuries and 2,245 damaged houses. Heavy rain is forecast over most of northern and northeastern Provinces on 3-4 September.