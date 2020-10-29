Pakistan - Monsoon rains and floods (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2020)

During August and early September, Pakistan was severely hit by monsoon rains and urban flooding resulting in 409 deaths, 402 injured and 305,151 fully or partially destroyed homes.

While damage and casualties were registered in several districts, the province of Sindh was worst affected and declared an emergency on 25 August.

DG ECHO has provided EUR 1 Million emergency funding to provide relief to flood-affected populations in Sindh. In October, EUR 150,000 was also allocated to the IFRC's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund for its flood response in Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation covers the immediate basic needs, safe drinking water and hygiene of 96,250 people (13,750 families) in the most affected villages.