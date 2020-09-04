Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rains and flash floods update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2020)
- After flash floods, triggered by monsoon rain occurred across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-west Pakistan) on 31 August-2 September, the number of fatalities and damage continues to increase.
- According to national authorities, 30 individuals died, and 38 others were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the recent flash flood event. More than 130 houses, one bridge, and a worship place have been damaged or destroyed. Several roads have been blocked or damaged by flash floods, isolating many communities.
- Since the beginning of monsoon season in Pakistan at least 206 people have died, while 139 individuals have been injured.
- On 4-5 September, rain is forecast over Islamabad, north-central Punjab, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.