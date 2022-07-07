Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (PMD, NDMA Pakistan) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2022)

The number of casualties is increasing following floods, flash floods and severe weather-related events triggered by the monsoon rain that has been affecting several Provinces of the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 5 July, a total of 77 people have died across seven Provinces, most of them in Balochistan (39 fatalities) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (17), three others are still missing, and 85 have been injured. Almost 600 houses have been damaged, five bridges and roads affected. National authorities are providing help to the most affected people.