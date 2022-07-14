Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (PMD, NDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2022)

Monsoon rain continues to affect several Provinces of Pakistan, triggering landslides, causing floods and severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 13 July, 165 people have died across seven Provinces, most of them in Balochistan (65 fatalities) and Sindh (38), while 171 have been injured. In addition, more than 1 100 houses have been damaged or destroyed.