Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD)(ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2020)

Following the monsoon rain that has been affecting the country, the number of casualties and damage is increasing.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 19 July, 19 people died, 6 were injured and 95 houses were damaged.

National authorities provided 18 tents and 106 food packs for the most affected provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.