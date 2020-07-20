Pakistan

Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD)(ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2020)

  • Following the monsoon rain that has been affecting the country, the number of casualties and damage is increasing.

  • According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 19 July, 19 people died, 6 were injured and 95 houses were damaged.

  • National authorities provided 18 tents and 106 food packs for the most affected provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

  • On 20-21 July, moderate rain is forecast over most parts of the Provinces of Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory.

