Pakistan - Monsoon Rain, update (NDMA, PMD-NWFC, PMD-FFD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2022)

In the last 24 hours in Pakistan, ten people died (nine in Sindh Province, and one in Balochistan Province) and about 50,900 houses were affected by incidents related to monsoon rain, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Since mid-June, intense monsoon rainfall has been affecting parts of Pakistan (particularly Sindh), resulting in approximately 1,570 fatalities and 12,860 injured people. More than 2 million houses have been damaged or destroyed, while over 33 million people have been affected by monsoon rainfall (most of them in Sindh and Balochistan Province).