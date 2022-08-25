Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

Pakistan continues to be affected by monsoon rainfall, leading to an increased humanitarian impact.

On 23-24 August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 73 fatalities (of which 31 in Singh Province), due to floods, landslides, flash floods, and severe weather-related incidents.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season (mid-June), more than 900 people have died, and around 1,290 individuals sustained injuries. More than 3 Million persons have been affected by monsoon rains, of which 184,000 have been displaced to relief camps across Pakistan.

Damage has been reported to more than 495,200 houses. In addition, 702,100 livestock has been lost and more than 3,000 km of roads and 130 bridges have been damaged.