Pakistan
Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2020)
The monsoon rain continues to hit several Provinces of Pakistan, leading to fatalities and damage.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports, as of 8 July, 17 fatalities (12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1 in Sindh), 5 injuries and at least 30 damaged houses.
On 10-11 July, moderate rain is forecast over most parts of the Provinces of Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory.
Flood warnings have been issued in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions (Sindh Province).