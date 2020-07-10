Pakistan

Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2020)

  • The monsoon rain continues to hit several Provinces of Pakistan, leading to fatalities and damage.

  • The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports, as of 8 July, 17 fatalities (12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1 in Sindh), 5 injuries and at least 30 damaged houses.

  • On 10-11 July, moderate rain is forecast over most parts of the Provinces of Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory.

  • Flood warnings have been issued in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions (Sindh Province).

