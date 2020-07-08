Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2020)

Continuous monsoon rain has been affecting parts of Pakistan, resulting in fatalities and damage. On 6-7 July, national authorities report 16 people fatalities (of which 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 4 in Gilgit Baltistan), and 4 people were injured. At least 25 houses were damaged by floodwater in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the next 24 hours, rain with thunderstorms is forecast in north Punjab, north Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.