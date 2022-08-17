Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, PDM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on 16 August, 635 people died across seven provinces, most of them in Balochistan (196 fatalities). More than 1,010 individuals have been injured, while damage has been reported to at least 72,500 houses. In addition, 110,440 livestock has been lost and more than 2,800 km of roads and 130 bridges have been damaged.