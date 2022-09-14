Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (NDMA Pakistan, PMD, GDACS, Copernicus EMSR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2022)

Over the past 24 hours, 54 people have died (most of them in Sindh Province), and six people have been injured following monsoon rains that continue to affect most of Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 1,480 people died, and almost 12,800 have been injured. More than 540,000 people are in relief camps and over 33 million have been affected (most of them in Sindh and Balochistan Province).

On 29 August and on 10 September, the European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated (EMSR629, EMSR631) to provide satellite maps.