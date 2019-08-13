Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMA, NWFC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 13 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Monsoon rains have flooded several districts of Sindh Province (south-eastern Pakistan), leading to 26 deaths and 4 injured between 9-12 August according to the national authorities. Torrential rain also contibuted to 7 deaths of in Punjab.
- Several areas are still flooded in Karachi, hampering search and rescue operations. At least 128 people have been evacuated to a relief camp in Matiari City.
- Heavy rainfall, with strong winds and thunderstorms will continue to affect most of Pakistan over 13-14 August.