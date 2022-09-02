Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (GDACS, NDMA Pakistan, Copernicus EMSR, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

The humanitarian impact continues to increase following the the monsoon rainfall that has been affecting most of Pakistan.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 1 September, 19 people died, and 1,256 have been injured over the past 24 hours. Since mid June, more than 1,200 fatalities and almost 6,100 injuries have been reported.
In addition, more than 33 million people have been affected, and almost 1,2 million houses have been damaged or destroyed across six Provinces. The worst-hit Province is Sindh with 432 fatalities and more than 14,5 million affected people. National authorities with the help of humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected.
On 29 August, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for support from Pakistan. To date, four Member States (FR, BE, SE, AT) offered assistance to Pakistan, which includes amongst others tents, water pumps, hygiene and other shelter items.
The EU's Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated on 29 August (EMSR629) to support damage assessment, and nine maps have been produced so far.
On 2-3 September, light rain with thundershtorms may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.