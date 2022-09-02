Pakistan

Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (GDACS, NDMA Pakistan, Copernicus EMSR, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

  • The humanitarian impact continues to increase following the the monsoon rainfall that has been affecting most of Pakistan.
  • According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 1 September, 19 people died, and 1,256 have been injured over the past 24 hours. Since mid June, more than 1,200 fatalities and almost 6,100 injuries have been reported.
  • In addition, more than 33 million people have been affected, and almost 1,2 million houses have been damaged or destroyed across six Provinces. The worst-hit Province is Sindh with 432 fatalities and more than 14,5 million affected people. National authorities with the help of humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected.
  • On 29 August, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for support from Pakistan. To date, four Member States (FR, BE, SE, AT) offered assistance to Pakistan, which includes amongst others tents, water pumps, hygiene and other shelter items.
  • The EU's Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated on 29 August (EMSR629) to support damage assessment, and nine maps have been produced so far.
  • On 2-3 September, light rain with thundershtorms may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

