Pakistan - Monsoon rain, update (DG ECHO, NDMA Pakistan, Save the Children, Turkish Red Crescent Society, IFRC, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2022)

The monsoon rainfall continues to affect most of the country causing floods, flash floods, and landslides that resulted in an increasing number of casualties and damage.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 28 people have died (most of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and 48 others have been injured. Since the beginning of the monsoon season 1,061 people of died (including almost 360 children), 1,575 have been injured and more than 33 million people have been affected across Gilgit-Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help across the most affected areas. The EU is providing EUR 2.15 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across the hardest-hit districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

On 29-30 August, moderate to heavy rain with thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.