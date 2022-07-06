Pakistan - Monsoon rain (PMD, PDMA Balochistan, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern and north-western Pakistan over the past few days, causing floods, and flash floods that resulted in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, in Balochistan Province (southern Pakistan) at least 25 people have died, 35 others have been injured, while a number of houses and road sections have been flooded. One of the most affected Districts was Quetta where national authorities are providing emergency assistance.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan), three people have died, four others have been injured and eight houses have been damaged, after heavy rain and floods across four Districts. Furthermore, one Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event has been reported across the Province where at least one person died.