Pakistan - Monsoon rain (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2022)

Above normal Monsoon rains have significantly affected the south and north-western provinces of Pakistan causing floods and flash floods affecting thousands of vulnerable communities. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reports an overall increase of 180% from the expected level of 63 mm with Balochistan receiving the highest rainfall (163mm or 450% deviation) during the period 1 - 31 July. PMD has alerted strong weather conditions currently present over the Bay of Bengal to enter Pakistan on 6th August and will remain active until 13th of August.

In view of persisting calamities caused by floods and heavy rainfall across Pakistan, on 5th August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially requested humanitarian assistance from the UN and international community. According to initial estimates 7 million people across Pakistan have been affected by floods.

The Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), is currently undertaking a rapid multi-sectoral assessment with the technical support of the UN and humanitarian partners. From a total of 35 districts, 24 districts are declared as calamity hit in the province of which 9 districts are severely affected: Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Noshki, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Kalat and Chaman. The total population in the affected districts is estimated at 3.1 million, of which, 50% are estimated to require humanitarian assistance.