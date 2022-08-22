Pakistan - Monsoon floods update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, National Disaster Management Authority, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

The monsoon floods continue to affect several provinces of Pakistan, resulting in increased humanitarian needs.
Over the last 24 hours, 49 deaths were reported, the majority in Sindh, taking the death toll to 777 since mid-June, and 59,665 houses were damaged, taking the total damaged houses to 176,436, mostly in Sindh and Balochistan.
According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 21 August, around 1,868,098 people were rescued, and 317,896 individuals are living in relief camps across the country.
In Sindh, as of 20 August, 1,356,863 people are affected, with 309,944 households affected and around 495,381 are displaced due to floods in the province.
According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur is in medium flood level. The River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Kotri and River Kabul at Nowshera are in low flood level.
Moderate to heavy flash flooding is expected in the Rivers/Nullahs of eastern Balochistan during next 24 hours. Very high to exceptionally high-level flooding is likely in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the next 24 hours.