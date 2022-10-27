Pakistan Monsoon Floods - Situation Report #4, October 26, 2022

Fast Facts

1,731 deaths, 12,867 injuries

2,284,459 homes damaged

13,115 kilometers of roads affected

Update by Province

Balochistan

336 deaths, 187 injuries

32 districts affected

115,837 houses destroyed, 125,822 partially damaged

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

308 deaths, 370 injuries

17 districts of KP affected

37,525 houses destroyed, 53,938 partially damaged

Punjab

223 deaths, 3,858 injuries

3 districts affected

25,854 houses destroyed, 42,127 partially damaged

Sindh

792 deaths, 8,422 injuries

24 districts affected

711,370 houses destroyed, 1,169,638 partially damaged

Tens of millions of people in Pakistan have been affected by the flooding there, caused by devastating monsoon rains that engulfed one-third of the country, with more than 1,700 deaths. More than 6 million people remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Many people live in unsanitary conditions in temporary shelters, often with limited access to basic services, heightening the risk of a major public health crisis. Outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases have continued to increase, a problem compounded by the destruction of health facilities by the floods.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), about 2,000 health facilities have either been damaged or destroyed. Among other challenges, low stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies, and limits to access, are becoming hurdles to providing adequate health services to people in need. About 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas face challenges in getting access to maternal services, while nearly 4 million children lack access to health services. The government of Pakistan is conducting measles and rubella vaccination campaigns in six districts of Balochistan, and soon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to minimize the risk of measles outbreak in the flood-affected areas.

The current floods have also aggravated food insecurity and malnutrition in flood-affected areas. About 14.6 million people are estimated to require emergency food assistance from December through March 2023.