Pakistan Monsoon Floods - Situation Report #2, September 7, 2022

Update by Province
Sindh
- 542 deaths, 8,321 injuries
- 23 districts affected
- 564,831 houses destroyed, 1,147,683 partially damaged
Balochistan
- 263 deaths, 166 injuries
- 32 districts affected
- 18,410 houses destroyed, 45,975 partially damaged
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- 292 deaths, 351 injuries
- 17 districts of KP affected
- 35,562 houses destroyed, 52,828 partially damaged
Punjab
- 191 deaths, 3,858 injuries
- 3 districts affected
- 22,601 houses destroyed, 36,477 partially damaged
While flooding has receded in some parts of the country in recent days, landslides and floods continue to result in widespread devastation, generating significant humanitarian needs. More than 80 districts have been designated as “calamity hit” nationwide. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, more than 33 million people have been affected by flooding and heavy rainfalls. Additionally, around 637,000 people in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan are living in relief camps, while many more are displaced. Limited access to health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services increases the risk of disease transmission among affected populations.