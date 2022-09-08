Pakistan Monsoon Floods - Situation Report #2, September 7, 2022

Update by Province

Sindh

542 deaths, 8,321 injuries

23 districts affected

564,831 houses destroyed, 1,147,683 partially damaged

Balochistan

263 deaths, 166 injuries

32 districts affected

18,410 houses destroyed, 45,975 partially damaged

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

292 deaths, 351 injuries

17 districts of KP affected

35,562 houses destroyed, 52,828 partially damaged

Punjab

191 deaths, 3,858 injuries

3 districts affected

22,601 houses destroyed, 36,477 partially damaged

While flooding has receded in some parts of the country in recent days, landslides and floods continue to result in widespread devastation, generating significant humanitarian needs. More than 80 districts have been designated as “calamity hit” nationwide. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, more than 33 million people have been affected by flooding and heavy rainfalls. Additionally, around 637,000 people in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan are living in relief camps, while many more are displaced. Limited access to health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services increases the risk of disease transmission among affected populations.