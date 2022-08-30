Pakistan Monsoon Floods - Situation Report #1, August 29, 2022

Update by Province

Sindh

• 349 deaths, 1,009 injuries

• 23 districts affected

• 253,949 houses destroyed, 596,603 partially damaged

Balochistan

• 242 deaths, 106 injuries

• 34 districts affected

• 17,528 houses destroyed, 43,960 partially damaged

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

• 226 deaths, 282 injuries • 33 districts of KP affected

• 16,612 houses destroyed, 16,624 partially damaged

Punjab

• 168 deaths, 105 injuries

• 8 districts affected

• 16,590 houses destroyed, 29,730 partially damaged

Extreme monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides across much of Pakistan over the past weeks, leading to widespread loss of life, livelihoods and infrastructure. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the floods have affected 33 million people in Pakistan and 6.4 million need assistance. Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of the torrential rains, which nationwide have been almost three time higher than normal, and five times higher than normal in some districts. More heavy rain and flooding are expected in the first week of September.

International Medical Corps Response

International Medical Corps is supporting the Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing essential medicines and medical supplies to treat acute watery diarrhea, cholera, malaria, acute respiratory infections, and skin and eye infections, and is providing water purification tablets in highly affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These emergency essential medical items are sufficient for at least 4,500 patients for a period of around 30 to 40 days. We also have distributed 10,000 water purification tablets to district health officials, catering to their essential health needs in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

In addition, we are arranging for 20,000 water purification tablets and essential medical items to be distributed to about 6,200 patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other floodaffected districts.