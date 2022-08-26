Pakistan: Monsoon Floods - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRPK023

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Another round of continuous heavy rains occurred in most parts of the country in the week of 18 July until 2 August 2022 intermittently, which caused more flooding in Balochistan province while also affecting Punjab and Sindh provinces. New areas have been affected, including the districts of Lasbella, Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad in Balochistan, Muzaffargarh,

Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan and Rahimyar Khan in Punjab and districts Dadu and Thatta in Sindh. The number of people affected by the floods has increased from 30,477 in July (at the time of the DREF EPoA issuance) to 1,087,084 by 19 August 2022.

This Operation Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to the DREF Operation and second allocation of CHF 297,943 based on current immediate humanitarian needs and priorities identified by the Government and PRCS rapid needs assessments that are still ongoing in the areas affected by the monsoon floods. Below are the following changes/revisions made to the original EPoA:

Shelter: No changes in this sector, activities remain the same (replenishment of 35 tents).

Livelihood and Basic needs: In addition to the original 1,400 households (HHs), 1,200 additional HHs will be targeted in newly identified districts for unconditional cash grant of PKR 16,000 (CHF 73.5) to cover their food needs, bringing the total to 2,600 HHs.

Health: This sector was not included in the initial DREF allocation. The following activities have been added: Provision of Primary Healthcare services (including medicines) through the deployment of Mobile Health Teams (MHTs) to the Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad districts for one month; Provision of 7,000 mosquito nets in the new targeted districts.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Provision of clean drinking water through deployment of six additional water treatment plants, bringing the total to eight, for two months: three in Balochistan - Jhal Magsi, Jafferabad, and Lasbella districts; two in Punjab - Muzaffargarh and Rahimyar Khan districts; and one in Sindh - Dadu district. Inclusion of water and hygiene promotion interventions, distribution of hygiene kits and jerry cans in Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Lasbella, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Dadu and Thatta districts. With the second allocation, PRCS will also expand the numbers of WASH items as follow: 2,300 hygiene kits (initially 900), 4,600 jerry cans (initially 1,800).

Coverage: With this new second allocation, the coverage is expanded to support a total of 30,545 people (4,364 HHs), revised from the initial target of 9,800 people (1,400 HHs) covered under the initial allocation.

Timeline: Keeping in view the evolving situation and geographical locations, the DREF timeline is extended to six months.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The second spell of heavy monsoon rainfall started in the country from 18 July and continued till 2 August 2022 with intermissions. Continuous rain over a period of two weeks caused massive flooding in the already affected province of Balochistan, where districts Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Lasbella were hit hard by the floods. The heavy rains also affected the province of Punjab, where Muzaffargarh and Rahimyar Khan were badly affected. So far, rain and flood related incidents have killed 580 people across the country, including 224 children. According to NDMA Sit-rep of 11 August 2022, 176 people were reported killed in Balochistan, while in Punjab 120 and Sindh 130, as well as another 154 in other provinces. It is also reported that Balochistan has recorded more than 600 per cent above-normal rainfall during this monsoon season since mid-June.

As per media reports, quoting the Federal Minister for Climate Change, on 5 August 2022 the Government has declared a Monsoon Emergency in the country. As the spell of “abnormal” monsoon rains continues to lash the country, the PDMA Punjab issued a low-medium flood alert for Chenab River asking all concerned districts of Muzaffargarh and Rahimyar Khan to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures to protect the populations in the adjacent areas.

The flood impact is quite high, although the assessments are still ongoing, as per NDMA reports approximately 47,000 houses are damaged across the country, out of which more than 9,000 are fully damaged.