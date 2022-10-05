Pakistan: Monsoon Floods - Operation Update #2 (MDRPK023)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Pakistan is facing its worst flooding in decades, declaring 80 out of the 160 districts in the country as calamity hit, with more than 33 million people impacted. The widespread flash floods continue to trigger waves of displacement in flood-affected districts where a surge of flood-borne diseases and food inaccessibility is on an uprise. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 1,695 people including 630 children have lost their lives and at least 12,865 people are injured. Over 750,000 houses are fully destroyed, 1,277,861 partially destroyed and more than 1 million livestock killed as of 2 October 2022.

While many districts are experiencing stagnant or slow receding water, floodwaters continue to rise in nine districts of Sindh, two districts of Balochistan and one district in Punjab, further inflating the already 7.6 million people estimated to have been displaced due to the floods . Authorities have warned that the water can take up to six months to completely recede with glimpses of the sheer magnitude of the damages becoming more visible and apparent as it continues. More than 13,254 km of road, acres of land and 440 bridges have been reported damaged with 1,460 health facilities, 23,900 schools and many water systems possibly rendered unfunctional. According to Red Cross Red Crescent rapid needs analysis, preliminary data indicates high levels of damage to household, communal and institutional water and sanitation infrastructure. Health service delivery and immunization services are disrupted with the country experiencing a shortage of medicine availability and an increase in disease outbreaks inclusive of Cholera, dengue and measles.

Livelihoods are heavily impacted in the absence of income with many affected are dependent on their land crops and livestock to feed their families. Lack of access to basic necessities such as healthcare and clean water exacerbates the health conditions of all the affected individuals. The floods have compounded the pre-existing economic crisis Pakistan was already facing affecting the entire country. Food prices have drastically been inflated due to the disruption to the supply chain, with the country having to depend on its limited stocks and imports to meet its food demand.