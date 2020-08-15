Pakistan: Monsoon Floods - Information Bulletin (15 August 2020)

The situation

Heavy rainfall started in Sindh and Baluchistan from 6 – 7 August 2020 with intermissions. This Monsoon rains created floods situation in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu. However, Tehsil Johi of District Dadu is the area which is greatly affected by flash floods. It has been reported that floods not only damaged the houses but also destroyed crops in Johi Tehsil. Government of Sindh already declared 80 villages of District Dadu as “Calamity Affected Areas’’. The floods also hit different parts of Baluchistan including Kacchi, Sibbi, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jhal Magsi.

PRCS is already working together with the government, Movement partners and other organizations for COVID19 Response. The changing Scenario of i.e. floods/flash floods may increase the risks of COVID-19 spread in the affected communities. It has been reported that due to floods, many communities are forced to live together in small camps. The initial reports suggested that District Dadu of Sindh and District Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Harnai, Naseeabad and Kachi of Baluchistan are the worst-hit areas. However, administration is still in process of damage and need assessment as most of the communication channels are also broken in some affected areas. The floods also destroyed standing crops and greatly affected the livelihood of inhabitants.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Situation Report No.13 as of 13 August 2020, heavy monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and damages in Baluchistan and Sindh provinces over the last few days. The report indicates that as of date 82 people have lost their lives and 28 injuries, while 873 houses are fully damaged while 186 partially damaged.

In Baluchistan, 13 people have died in floods in recent days, with many more reportedly missing. Over 861 homes are fully damaged and 46 partially damaged. Flooding struck in the districts of Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Pasni, Kachi and Dera Bugti from 7 August 2020. Severe flooding occurred in the west of the province from 8 August after flood water from Baluchistan made its way downstream along the Nai Gaj river.

Meanwhile in Sindh Province, heavy rainfall from 6 August caused flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Tando Jam, Dadu and Thatta. The floods caused 31 death. Hundreds of people were rescued by military personnel. Formal requests by district government through Deputy Commissioners of respective districts including situation of damages possibly with numbers/figures and required support in terms of food and non-food on immediate basis is expected.

The government is responding the situation and Pakistan army is carrying the Search & Rescue and evacuation operation. Some of the steps taken by government are as follows.

• 299 persons evacuated using 10 boats in district Dadu district by Armed Forces.

• PDMA Baluchistan Emergency Operational Center and DDMAs control rooms are functional and on high alert.

• Damage assessment by district government in Baluchistan is being conducted.

• Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is providing relief items to Dadu District Administration including 1,000 boats with motors, 1,000 units of tents, 1,000 sets of kitchen sets, 1,000 units of mosquito nets, 1,000 units of jerry cans and 1,000 units of water coolers.

• Government of Sindh declared 80 ‘Dehs’ (villages) of Tehsil Johi, Dadu district as “Calamity Affected Areas”.

• Work on cleaning of 552 big and small ‘nullahs’ (gravity feed water system) in Karachi started by NDMA.

• Hospitals have been put on alert by the health department in Karachi.