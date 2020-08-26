Pakistan: Monsoon Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRPK019

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall started in Sindh and Baluchistan from the 6 August and continued till the 7 August 2020 with intermissions.

Continuous rain over a period of 24 hours caused massive flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu of Sindh province. However, Tehsil Johi in Dadu district is the area which is greatly affected by flash floods. It has been reported that floods are not only damaging infrastructures and houses but also destroyed crops in Johi Tehsil.

Government of Sindh has declared 80 villages in Dadu district as “Calamity Affected Areas’’. Click here(pg18) to see the affected areas.

The floods also hit different parts of Baluchistan including Kacchi, Sibbi, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jafferabad and Jhal Magsi districts where Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad districts as the most affected areas according to the rapid needs' assessment report. On 18 August 2020, the Government of Baluchistan also declared emergency in Jhal Magsi district. Besides the recent floods, COVID-19 outbreak is also a threat to the affected population. However, the number of positive cases reported so far in the targeted district are on lower side. As of date, Dadu districts reported 1,184 positive cases, Jhal Magsi and Jaffarabad (Baluchistan) 328 and 71 reported positive COVID-19 cases respectively.