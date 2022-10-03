Pakistan Monsoon Floods 2022 Islamic Relief Pakistan (03 October, 2022)

Since the season of monsoon started, Pakistan has been facing the worst brunt of rains in decades. Rains breaking the records of last 30 years and over 7,000 glaciers melting in the north of Pakistan due to global warming have been the reasons for water level rising in dams and rivers resulting in floods. A phenomena which is affecting the under developed countries the most and Pakistan being the 8th worst affected by global warming, contributes even less than 1% in the global carbon footprint. An estimated 33 million people have been impacted by the disastrous floods with 116 districts submerged in water and 84 declared as calamity hit. Almost one third of the whole country has been affected making it one of the worst disasters to hit this country.

It has been over two months since the destruction started and left millions of families without their livelihoods and villages swallowed by the floods. 1,695 people have died including 630 children and 12,865 injuries in these floods. Since the season started 2 million people have lost their homes and are now living under the open sky with no source of food and water, livestock dying and children on the verge of facing dangerous water bourne diseases. Over 1.1 million livestock animals have perished in the floods leaving people with nothing except hope to restart their lives. Estimates indicate that over 2,000 health facilities have been affected by the heavy rains and floods, and the Health Sector reports that access to health facilities, healthcare workers, and essential medicines and medical supplies remain limited. Early disease surveillance indicates that tens of thousands of people are affected by diarrhea, malaria, acute respiratory infections, skin and eye infections and typhoid.

Infrastructural damages are making difficulties for the rescue teams and humanitarian organizations to reach the affected areas and do their relief work. With 13,254 KM of roads partially or fully damaged and 440 bridges destroyed, limiting the aid delivery to those in need. The total loss so far that Pakistan has faced is expected be over $20 billion.

People are facing extreme difficulty in meeting their most essential needs as the inflation increases due to huge loss of standing crops and agricultural lands, resulting in depreciation of the economy. To get back to where Pakistan and these people were before these floods, could take months or even years. That is the amount of damage this country has received. More than 4.4 million acres of crops and orchards have been affected, with at least 304,000 acres in Balochistan, 438,000 acres in Punjab, and over 3 million acres in Sindh.

CEO IRW Waseem Ahmad and Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal and ensured that Islamic Relief will keep helping the people until they are back on their feet.

United nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres visited flood affected areas in Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, discussing the situation of affected right now and how the international community can help with the relief work. Making sure that UN will stand with the people who have been affected, he said it is essential for the international community to start noticing the effects of climate change before it's too late.