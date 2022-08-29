Pakistan Monsoon Floods 2022, 29 August 2022

Floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, and infrastructure. The situation is likely to worsen as heavy rains continue to batter areas that have already been inundated by more than two months of rain. The natural disaster comes as the country is faced with one of Asia’s fastest inflation rates.

So far, the floods have affected over 33 million people. Over 110 districts have been declared 'calamity hit,' with severe flooding threatening Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There have been 1,033 deaths and 949,858 people have been displaced. The actual figures are expected to be significantly higher. More devastation is expected in the coming days, which could be unprecedentedly severe.

In the Last 24 hours more reports have been brought in and the damages are rising unimaginably. 5.7 million are extremely affected with Sindh being the worst of all. Several parts of KP have seen an increase in destruction as a result of extreme flooding in the rivers Kabul and Swat. In the last 24 hours, 119 people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise even further. On the side of the Last updated 27th August, 2022 Islamabad-Peshawar motorway hundreds of families have taken shelter after their homes in Charsadda submerged overnight. The children are falling sick after being exposed to ice cold water coming from the mountains.

Around 2 million acres of crops and orchards have also been affected, with at least 304,000 acres in Balochistan, 178,000 acres in Punjab, and 1.54 million acres in Sindh affected. Damage to infrastructure has exacerbated the humanitarian situation, as the partial or complete destruction of over 3,000 kms of roads and 145 bridges impedes people's ability to flee to safer areas or travel to markets, healthcare, or other vital services, and limits aid delivery to those in need.

There have also been reports of internet outages, with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority attributing widespread internet outages in central and northern Pakistan on August 19 to technical faults in the fiber optic network caused by heavy rains and floods. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Nowshera and Charsadda today and announced cash grants for every flood-affected family.