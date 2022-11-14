Pakistan: Monsoon Floods 2022 - 100 days after humanitarian impact & response achievements

100 days since the onslaught of the devastating floods in Pakistan started emerging in various parts of the country, the United Nations and Humanitarian organizations assisted the affected people with lifesaving, food security, protection and education support, but in a disaster of this magnitude, the catastrophe is far from over. People will continue to need assistance for months to come.

Flooding and standing waters have unleashed waves of water and vector-borne diseases, millions of people are facing food insecurity. Access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene remain a challenge. Shelter is also a high priority as winter sets in and millions still wait for their land to dry. Survivors are returning home to destroyed houses, ruined crops, and dead livestock. As people are displaced from place to place and protection of the most vulnerable and continued learning for children are of key concern.