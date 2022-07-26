Pakistan: Monsoon Flood - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRPK023

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rains have been lashing multiple areas of the country since the start of the week of 11 July. The heavy rains created flooding situation in KP and Balochistan as reported by local media and information received from the PRCS branches on 12 July. According to authorities, the downpour has wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and parts of Sindh where the local administration has geared up to deal with the emergency. According to the Sindh PDMA, at least 26 people died in rain-related incidents in Sindh after monsoon showers battered Karachi and other parts of the province. Furthermore, the latest reports highlighted that the flood caused most of the damage in Balochistan and KP. As per NDMA reports (Sit-rep 17 July 2022), the monsoon rains across the country began on June 14 and have claimed 238 lives so far of which 122 were reported in KP and Balochistan. NDMA reports say that overall, 3,080 houses have been fully damaged in all areas.

Balochistan

(NDMA Sit-rep 17 July, 2022). Following the deaths of dozens of people, the Balochistan government declared Quetta a disaster-struck area and imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital. According to the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains, whereas flood conditions have also been reported in Muslim Bagh, Qamaruddin, and Khushnoob. There were flash floods in several villages of Khushnoob, and a link bridge was swept away, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach the affected people. The Chaman administration has said that more than 70 houses were affected by the floods in Badizai and Torkhel areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

In KP, Chitral – Mastuj road was blocked at Rashun after River Yarkhoon started eroding land and houses at Shader Area of Rashun. The flood water badly affected some houses in Rashun. In district Tank and Karak of KP, flood water washed away a large number of mud houses where authorities are in process of collecting data regarding damages and needs. In GB, at least five people have been killed in Sherqila village of Ghizer district after being swept away in flash floods.

The monsoon rains resulted in flooding in many parts of the country, including urban flooding in Karachi. As per initial information, districts of Tank and Karak in KP and in Quetta, District of Pishin and Killa Saifullah in Balochistan are the most affected areas. Immediate assistance from the government include:

The KP chief minister handed over the compensation cheques for Rs 0.3 million each to the heirs of deceased persons and announced that they would get an additional amount of Rs 0.5 million each in Karak and Tank districts.

KP government announced Rs 0.4 million for each fully damaged house whereas Rs160,000 for each partially damaged house. The government also announced a special package of Rs300 million for Takht-e-Nasrati tehsil (Karak district) and Rs200 million for Pai Union Council (UC) Tank district to rehabilitate the infrastructure damaged by the floods.

Federal government will also provide one million rupees as compensation to the family of the deceased in floods in Balochistan after a joint survey of the NDMA and provincial disaster authorities.

