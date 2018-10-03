Pakistan Mid-Year Humanitarian Situation Report 2018

Highlights

During the first half of 2018, UNICEF identified over 4,200 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and admitted them for treatment in UNICEF supported outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites. UNICEF also reached over 38,000 children with micronutrient powders as part of its nutrition response.

Access to safe water was provided to 27,000, through the rehabilitation of eight water supply schemes (DWSS) in South and North Waziristan districts with the support of the government's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Whilst, 430 children accessed the preventive and protective services, including recreational support, and over 68,000 school aged children (including adolescents) enrolled in schools.

During this period, increased attention was given to ensure humanitarian preparedness through initiating standby partnerships arrangements and long term agreements for timely implementation and availability of supplies across sectors.

Despite the generous contribution of several donors, UNICEF's humanitarian response remains critically underfunded with a 75% funding gap, impacting achievement of results across all sectors.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) & Tribal Districts: During the first half of 2018, a key development took place with the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as per the 25th constitutional amendment that called for this merge; as such, the area is now referred to as the tribal districts of KP. The newly merged districts will be governed under provincial laws of KP as opposed to the Frontier Crimes Regulations which will allow the residents of the tribal districts to have access to resources and opportunities of the neighbouring KP province.

The humanitarian situation in the tribal districts of KP is due to large-scale displacement and returns resulting from years of insecurity, sectarian conflicts and military operations. The vulnerability of these population is aggravated by limited access to basic services, protracted instability and access challenges which negatively impact service delivery and infrastructure. According to the FATA Vulnerability Assessment 20171, it was estimated that 4.4 million people, of whom 2.5 million are children, were in need of humanitarian assistance in Pakistan.

UNICEF interventions through 2018 sought to ensure that children and women in host communities and areas of return had access to basic social and protection services. The government and humanitarian partners facilitated the return of 228 families from January to July 2018. However, 29,452 families were still displaced and will continue to require humanitarian support.2 UNICEF’s humanitarian response in areas of displacement and return was hampered by insecurity, which limited access to areas of the greatest need, as well as delays in obtaining government no-objection certificates (NOC. Cultural norms in the tribal districts also posed a particular challenge to both reaching female beneficiaries as well as recruiting female social mobilizers who could reach women and girls inside their homes. Funding constraints posed a major challenge to achieving results in the humanitarian response.

Sindh: Nearly half of Sindh province in Pakistan’s south-east is arid and has faced a mild to moderate and severe droughtlike situation since 2013. Four districts (Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Dadu) were notified by government as experiencing severe drought-like conditions, while mild to moderate drought-like conditions prevailed in Sukkur, Umerkot, Khairpur and Thatta districts. The drought situation has impacted the nutritional status of women and children in affected areas with over 190,000 malnourished children and 75,000 malnourished pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in need of humanitarian support.3