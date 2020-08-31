Pakistan: Mid-year 2020 Situation Report (Non-COVID-19 Response) - Reporting Period: 1st January – 30th June 2020

Highlights

• A major change in context occurred on 25 February 2020 with the first reported case of COVID-19 in Pakistan resulting in a shift of focus towards interventions that supported the government’s COVID-19 response. Due to worsening of the situation following the global COVID-19 pandemic and the critical funding gap (80 per cent), the humanitarian needs have become even more dire.

• In the drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, 373,570 individuals were reached with clean drinking water, 97,300 reached with messages on safe hygiene practices. 80,660 pregnant and lactating women and 58,410 children received micronutrients supplements and 32,667 people received health, hygiene and nutrition messages through Mother and Child Weeks/Days.

• In Sindh, 42,072 screened for HIV and AIDS with 1,431 people testing positive, and an estimated 100,000 people reached with messages on HIV and AIDS and 20,000 with awareness on stigma and discrimination prevention. To ensure the uninterrupted supply of ARVs, arrangements were made for home delivery of ARVs through CSO social mobilizers.

• In the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,521 children were treated for SAM, the provision of micronutrients supplements reached 83,318 pregnant and lactating women and 67,086 children and 57,498 pregnant and lactating mothers and caretakers were reached with key messages on Infant and Young Child Feeding

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Drought:

Above normal rainfall during the first quarter of this year, especially in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provided significant relief in the drought affected areas of Pakistan with above normal rainfall in Punjab (305.50 per cent), Balochistan (95.28 per cent), Sindh (71.48 per cent), however Badin, Thatta and Sajwal districts of Sindh experienced a mild drought situation1 . Farmers have started growing some crops and the surface water level has improved although this is not expected to have a significant impact on the high malnutrition rates in Sindh (23.3 per cent) and Balochistan (18.9 per cent) provinces.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) in the map2 shows maximum length of dry period and rainfall (<1mm/no. of consecutive days) from 1 October till end February. The winter zone districts3 of Balochistan received heavy snowfall and rains in early 2020 which contributed to increasing the level of the water table.

During the second quarter of the year, above normal (11.54 per cent) precipitation was observed over Pakistan although some areas received below normal rainfall leading to mild to moderate drought conditions emerged in lower Sindh, southern Punjab and most western areas of Balochistan4 . As per PMD, the rainfall was way below normal in Balochistan and Sindh provinces during the months of April, May, and June being -30.6 per cent, 60.9 per cent and -35.4 per cent in Balochistan and -27.8 per cent, -66 per cent and -84.9 per cent in Sindh during these months respectively.

In 2019, the Government of Pakistan together with humanitarian community estimated over 5 million people affected by the drought in 26 districts in Sindh and Baluchistan and despite the humanitarian response a significant number of people in the affected areas remain in need.

Nutrition Emergency:

Pakistan is confronted with a high prevalence of wasting among young children which will result in increased under-five mortality if urgent action is not taken. According to the results of National Nutrition Survey 2018, prevalence of wasting among young children in Pakistan is estimated at 17.7 per cent, affecting one in six children. The national average is well above the emergency threshold. The national average masks province level variations with the prevalence of wasting being the highest in Sindh (23.3 per cent), Newly Merged District in KP (23.1 per cent), Baluchistan (18.9 per cent) and in KP (15 per cent) all above the emergency threshold. Furthermore, the locusts infestation in in eastern Punjab, southern Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces and anticipated crop losses leading to increased food insecurity are likely to increase the vulnerability of children under 5 and pregnant and lactating mothers in terms of malnutrition.

KPMD support:

The newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPNMD) province remain one of the most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan, enduring decades of marginalization and economic deprivation. Access to basic social services, livelihoods and employment remain critical and badly impact social and economic development, stability and governance and in this region 16,780 families remain displaced due to the protracted complex emergency.

According to NNS 2018, 48.3 per cent of children under 5 are stunted and 23.1 per cent wasted, which is high as compared to the national average for stunting at 40.2 per cent and wasting at 17.7 per cent. The Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (UNDP 2016) shows that 73 per cent of population in merged districts live in poverty as compared to 49 per cent of KP Province.

HIV and AIDS:

In Larkana district of Sindh, 1,238 HIV positive children under 15 years of age have been registered in 2020 with 100 per cent treatment adherence (1,173 are getting anti-retroviral treatment (ART) while 65 children are on pre-ART treatment) with UNICEF support in 2020. From the neighbouring districts of Shikarpur and Qamber Shahdadkot 1,297 people were screened, out of whom 8 girls, 7 boys and 7 mothers were found positive and have been registered for treatment.