Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (9 May 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, no rainfall was received in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The remaining places in both provinces remained hot and dry while an increasing trend is prevailing in day-time temperatures at various places in the Sindh province. Due to the current rise in temperatures along with no rainfall over the drought affected areas, a Drought Alert-1 has been issued and an updated drought situation map is prepared, both are attached with this bulletin for information.

Duration of forecast: 17-23 May, 2022

During the next week, no specific rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/