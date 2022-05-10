Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (9 May 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, some districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces received light rainfall. The remaining places in both provinces remained hot and dry while an increasing trend is prevailing in day-time temperatures at various places in the Sindh province.

Rainfall recorded during the week 03-09 May, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 26 April to 02 May, 2022

During the next week, no specific rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/